Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr. looks at attorney Marc Carlos during his rape trial, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Vista, Calif. (John Gibbin
Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., center, stands as the jury enters the courtroom on the first day of his rape trial, Monday May 20, 2019
Judge Blaine Bowman, right, listens as Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens gives his opening statement to the jury on the opening day of former NFL foo
Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens gives his opening statement to the jury on the opening day of former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr.'s rape
Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., center, sits with his attorneys Marc Carlo, left, and Brian Watkins, third from left, during his rape t
Brian Watkins, right, an attorney for former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., puts his hands on Winslow as he gives his opening statement to th
Brian Watkins, an attorney for former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., gives his opening statement to the jury during Winslow's rape trial, Mon
Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., standing center, takes his seat in the courtroom on the first day of his rape trial, Monday May 20, 201
Brian Watkins, right, an attorney for former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., puts his hands on Winslow as he gives his opening statement to th
Brian Watkins, an attorney for former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., gives his opening statement to the jury during Winslow's rape trial, Mon
FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., center, leaves his arraignment in Vista, Calif. Winslow, a fo
VISTA, California (AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to call the first of five women to testify at the rape trial of former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. whose accusers include a 54-year-old hitchhiker and a 59-year-old homeless woman.
The first accuser is expected to take the stand Tuesday.
Winslow is accused of raping three women, including one who says she was attacked 15 years ago when she was 17. Two others say he exposed himself to them.
Defense lawyers told the jury the sex was consensual and asked them not to judge the married father's "cheating ways."
Winslow has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts. His father, Kellen Winslow, a Hall of Famer and former star player of the San Diego Chargers, sat behind him in court Monday.