Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 204 002 202—12 16 1 Toronto 020 000 000— 2 3 1

Price, Workman (6), Hembree (7), Brasier (8), Velazquez (9) and Leon; Jackson, Luciano (6), Law (7), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Price 2-2. L_Jackson 0-1. HRs_Boston, Chavis (9), Bogaerts (8), Bradley Jr. (1), Devers (4). Toronto, Maile (2).

___

Oakland 011 100 102—6 11 0 Cleveland 000 010 111—4 8 1

B.Anderson, Petit (6), Buchter (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (8) and Phegley; Carrasco, Otero (6), O.Perez (7), Cole (7), Clippard (9) and R.Perez. W_B.Anderson 5-3. L_Carrasco 4-4. Sv_Treinen (8). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (11), Profar (6), Olson (4). Cleveland, Lindor (6), Perez (6).

___

New York 010 002 214—10 11 2 Baltimore 202 201 000— 7 13 1

Happ, Cessa (4), Holder (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Cashner, Kline (7), Armstrong (7), Givens (8) and Severino. W_Britton 2-0. L_Givens 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (12). HRs_New York, Torres 2 (10), Sanchez (13). Baltimore, Alberto (3), Nunez (8).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 6 1 Houston 101 100 00x—3 8 0

Burr, Fry (3), J.Ruiz (3), Osich (5), Minaya (7) and McCann; Peacock, Devenski (6), Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_Peacock 5-2. L_Burr 1-1. Sv_Osuna (12). HRs_Houston, White (1), Marisnick (5).

___

Seattle 000 002 043— 9 13 1 Texas 500 200 30x—10 15 0

Leake, Garton (6), Markel (7), McKay (8) and Murphy; Minor, Miller (7), B.Martin (8), C.Martin (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Minor 5-3. L_Leake 3-5. HRs_Seattle, Beckham (9), Vogelbach (14). Texas, Pence (9), Gallo (14), Cabrera 2 (9), Odor (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 200 010—3 7 2 New York 202 000 01x—5 8 0

Corbin, Rainey (6), Ross (7), Sipp (8) and Gomes; Font, Gagnon (5), Familia (7), Zamora (8), Gsellman (8), Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Gagnon 2-0. L_Corbin 4-2. Sv_Diaz (11). HRs_Washington, Rendon (9). New York, Rosario (4), Alonso (15).

___

Philadelphia 000 003 001 1—5 9 1 Chicago 001 000 030 0—4 11 0

(10 innings)

Arrieta, Dominguez (7), Neris (9), Morgan (10), Nicasio (10) and Realmuto; Darvish, Montgomery (7), Brach (9), Ryan (10) and Caratini, Contreras. W_Neris 1-1. L_Ryan 0-1. Sv_Nicasio (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (6).