|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|44
|175
|28
|60
|.343
|Reddick Hou
|41
|148
|21
|49
|.331
|TAnderson ChW
|42
|164
|27
|54
|.329
|Brantley Hou
|47
|183
|28
|60
|.328
|Andrus Tex
|38
|157
|25
|51
|.325
|LeMahieu NYY
|42
|162
|27
|51
|.315
|Devers Bos
|47
|175
|31
|55
|.314
|Springer Hou
|47
|182
|41
|57
|.313
|Martinez Bos
|44
|169
|28
|52
|.308
|Dozier KC
|43
|155
|22
|47
|.303
|Home Runs
Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; Vogelbach, Seattle, 13; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; 5 tied at 12.
|Runs Batted In
Springer, Houston, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Abreu, Chicago, 38; Mondesi, Kansas City, 37; Rosario, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 34; AGordon, Kansas City, 34; Voit, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Seattle, 33; 2 tied at 32.
|Pitching
German, New York, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Giolito, Chicago, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.