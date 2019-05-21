  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/05/21 10:56
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 44 175 28 60 .343
TAnderson ChW 41 161 27 54 .335
Reddick Hou 40 144 21 48 .333
Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325
Brantley Hou 46 179 28 58 .324
LeMahieu NYY 42 162 27 51 .315
Devers Bos 47 175 31 55 .314
Springer Hou 47 182 41 57 .313
Martinez Bos 44 169 28 52 .308
Dozier KC 43 155 22 47 .303
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; Vogelbach, Seattle, 13; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Springer, Houston, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Abreu, Chicago, 38; Mondesi, Kansas City, 37; Rosario, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 34; AGordon, Kansas City, 34; Voit, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Seattle, 33; 2 tied at 32.

Pitching

German, New York, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Giolito, Chicago, 5-1; Montas, Oakland, 5-2.