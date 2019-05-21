WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

ATH--PREFONTAINE CLASSIC-SEMENYA

STANFORD, California — Caster Semenya will compete in the 3,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic next month, a distance that doesn't fall under athletics' new rules for testosterone limits. SENT: 140 words.

TEN--ON TENNIS-SERENA IN PARIS

Welcome back to Paris, Serena Williams. The tennis world can't wait to find out exactly how that bothersome left knee is holding up. Forever, it seems, Williams has been the woman to beat on the Grand Slam stage, provided she is in the field and is healthy. No one really knows this time just how ready she is. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BKN--LAKERS-VOGEL

EL SEGUNDO, California — New coach Frank Vogel's goal to build "organizational togetherness" within the Los Angeles Lakers met the reality of the team's current dysfunction, overshadowed by the resignation of Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Despite the significant sums of money spent by Chinese Super League teams on big-name foreign stars, three of its four representatives in the Asian Champions League are in danger of first-round elimination this week. By John Duerden. SENT: 440 words.

CAR--INDY 500-ALONSO OUT

INDIANAPOLIS — McLaren offered to buy Fernando Alonso a seat in the Indianapolis 500 - Oriol Servia's - but the Formula One champion told the team he was uncomfortable replacing a driver who earned a spot in the race. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 360 words, photos.

Other stories:

— SOC--GERMANY-WEEKEND WATCH — Borussia Dortmund left to rue missed chance in Bundesliga. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 570 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.