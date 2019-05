MIAMI (AP) — Meteorologists say a low pressure system located several hundred miles (kilometers) southwest of Bermuda has become a subtropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center on Monday tweeted that Subtropical Storm Andrea had a "well-defined center" with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph (64 kph).

On its website, the center said chances that Andrea would strengthen were near 100 percent. The center planned to update its forecast later Monday.