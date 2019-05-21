RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Officials at the education ministry in Brazil's capital say a policeman entered their office and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, who worked there, before killing himself.

Forty-three-year-old Debora Tereza Correia was shot three times and died on Monday morning. Education Secretary Rafael Parente says the murderer entered the building normally, identified himself and said he was going to the third floor to speak with Correia.

Parente says his employees heard shots and then found the two bodies lying in the hallway.

Violence against women is a grave problem in Brazil, where 1,173 women were died last year in killings classified as hate crimes by the Brazilian Forum on Public Security.