6 killed in shooting in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca say they are investigating the killing of four women and two men, whose bodies were left on a roadside.

The so-far unidentified victims died of gunshot wounds and were were found early Monday along a road near La Venta in the township of Juchitan in Oaxaca's narrow isthmus.

The area is home to vast wind farms and is also a passage for Central American migrants crossing Mexico.

A day earlier, seven people were killed in a shootout between police and armed men in the northern state of Coahuila.

Six of the gunmen were killed near the town of Muzquiz and Gov. Miguel Riquelme told local press Monday that a police officer had died of his wounds.