TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) cooperated with Thailand law enforcement authorities and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to bust a ring of ketamine dealers in Thailand.



Four individuals, including two Taiwanese citizens, were arrested after a raid in Chiang Mai, Thailand, which took place last Thursday (May 2). Thai media reports that 51.74 kg of ketamine was seized during the raid, with an estimated street value of NT$100 million (US$3.2 million).

At a press event on Friday, Thai Royal Police stated that the suspects intended to ship the drugs to Taiwan in packages labeled as tea leaves. Local police also said that the Taiwanese suspects, men surnamed Gao (高) and Yang (楊), will remain in Thai custody to be tried in the country, reports Chiang Rai Times.



Taiwan’s CIB reportedly gained information about the suspects in Chiang Mai following a bust which happened in Taiwan in January 2019, in which 320 kg of ketamine was seized.