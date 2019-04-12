SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Dave Joerger after three losing seasons.

The team announced the decision Thursday, one day after finishing its 13th straight losing season — the NBA's longest active playoff drought.

General manager Vlade Divac said in a statement the organization needs to "move in a different direction" to reach the playoffs. The dismissal came on the same day the Kings extended Divac's contract through the 2022-23 season.

Joerger had a 98-148 record in three seasons. The Kings went 39-43 this year, their best record since their last playoff season in 2005-06.

They have several talented young players in guards De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, forward Marvin Bagley III and center Willie Cauley-Stein.