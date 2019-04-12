This image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones." The final season premieres on Sunday. (HBO via AP)
George R. R. Martin attends HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by
This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The final season premieres on Sunday. (HBO via AP)
Creator/executive producers David Benioff, left, and D. B. Weiss attend HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on Wedn
This image released by HBO shows Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from "Game of Thrones." The final season premiers on Sunday. (HBO via AP)
This image released by HBO shows Vladimir Furdik as The Night King on the season finale of "Game of Thrones." The final season premieres on Sunday. (H
This photo provided by HBO shows Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from HBO's "Game of Thrones." The final
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Game of Thrones" fans who have watched all seven seasons of the show and read all five of the books by George R.R. Martin will finally get an ending when the eighth and final season starts Sunday.
But will it be the "real" ending?
Martin still has two books planned for the series, and fans have been waiting eight years for the next one.
In the meantime, the HBO show's plotlines have shot past those in the books. They're partly based on Martin's outlines of the major characters, but the show's creators are now doing the actual storytelling.
Some fans say they'll be happy to experience the saga's conclusion twice, once in the excitement of the show and again with the depth and detail of the books.