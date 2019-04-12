WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's going to talk with the president of South Korea about prospects for future meetings to negotiate an end to the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Efforts to get North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) to give up his nuclear weapons tops the agenda of Trump's meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Trump says that it's going to be a "productive" day of talks and that over time "tremendous things will happen" with North Korea.

Trump also says that he continues to have good relations with Kim and that they had a good meeting in Vietnam although they didn't accomplish what they wanted.

A third summit between Trump and Kim has not been announced.

The South Korean leader has been shuttling between Washington and Pyongyang (pyuhng-yahng) to keep the nuclear talks on track.

___

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting with the leader of South Korea to discuss a way forward for nuclear talks with North Korea.

It is President Moon Jae-in's first meeting with Trump since an unsuccessful nuclear summit with Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) in February in Hanoi. And it comes amid uncertainty over whether Kim is considering backing out of negotiations or restarting nuclear and missile tests.

The South Korean leader has been shuttling between Washington and Pyongyang (pyuhng-yahng) to keep the nuclear talks on track.

The Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that at a party meeting on Wednesday, Kim stressed "self-reliance" in his country to "deal a telling blow to the hostile forces" that "go with bloodshot eyes miscalculating that sanctions can bring" North Korea "to its knees."