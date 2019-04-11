WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is urging candidates in Argentina to carry on with the IMF-supported economic program after October's presidential elections.

Managing Director Christine Lagarde says it "would be foolish" to abandon the $56 billion program because it puts a priority on protections for the poor.

President Mauricio Macri will be seeking re-election, but he's seen his popularity ratings plunge amid economic difficulties. Former center-left President Cristina Fernandez is tied with him in most polls even though she faces numerous investigations into alleged corruption during her 2007-2015 administration.

Lagarde held a news conference Thursday to open the spring meetings of the IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank.