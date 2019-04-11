BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on a parole decision involving Henry Montgomery, who won a Supreme Court appeal on juvenile sentencing (all times local):

10 a.m.

A Louisiana board has denied parole to the man at the center of a landmark Supreme Court case about sentencing for juvenile offenders.

The three-member board voted 2-1 on Thursday in Henry Montgomery's favor, but parole decisions must be unanimous.

The 72-year-old Montgomery was convicted of killing an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy named Charles Hunt in 1963. Montgomery was 17 at the time.

Montgomery was sentenced to life without parole and spent decades at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola before the Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory sentencing of juvenile offenders to life without the possibility of parole was unconstitutional.

In 2016, the court decided in Montgomery's case to make their decision retroactive, entitling him to a hearing. A parole board last year denied Montgomery parole, but his lawyer applied for a rehearing and it was granted. Now he's been denied again.

___

1:15 a.m.

