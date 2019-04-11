TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Military police have been sent to Albania's only international airport to boost safety after heavily armed men stole a large sum of cash while it was being loaded onto a passenger plane.

Two armored military police vehicles were seen Thursday driving around the airport. Defense Minister Olta Xhacka noted that about half of the airport's area belongs to the military.

Regular police were present inside the airport. The Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj assured passengers that they were guaranteeing "maximum security" at the airport.

The thieves took the cash as it was loaded onto an Austrian Airlines plane on Tuesday afternoon. One robber was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police, but the cash was not recovered.