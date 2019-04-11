TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Dapend Bay (大鵬灣) in southern Taiwan’s Pingtung County, a water activity mega in Taiwan, will be hosting a series of free recreational activities on the water in April.

Those who missed the 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival at Dapeng Bay should not miss the many marine recreational activities the large lagoon can offer.

The event of the "2019 Dapeng Bay yacht, sailboat series activities” is co-organized by Maritime Port Bureau (MPB) and Dapeng Bay Scenic Area Administration (DBSAA).

The MPB said Taiwan, a country with rich marine resources and a great variety of coastal landforms, is the fifth largest yacht manufacturing country in the world, yet yacht activities in Taiwan remain largely an undeveloped domain, the bureau said.

Therefore, the MPB and DBSAA have jointly held annual activities to promote marine recreational activities since 2014.

The organizers invite members of the public to have a free sunset cruise in the bay on one of the keelboats or lagoon tour boats, and watch the bascule Dapeng Bay Bridge raised to provide clearance for boat traffic. The activities will take place every Saturday and Sunday during the April 13 – 28 period.

In addition, the organizers will also roll out tour packages that include lodging, sailboat and canoe experiences, as well as lagoon cruises.

For activity registration, please visit the event’s official website.

Dapeng Bay (Dapeng Bay Scenic Area Administration photo)

Dapeng Bay (Dapeng Bay Scenic Area Administration photo)