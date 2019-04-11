TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- McDonald's Taiwan today announced that in response to the Taiwan Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) planned ban on the use of single-use plastic drinking straws, all restaurants in the country will stop serving plastic straws, with paper ones provided to those with special needs, such as children.

At a press conference today, McDonald's Taiwan announced that starting Friday (April 12), it will begin promoting the "drinking of cold drinks directly," regardless of whether it is for taking out or eating inside the restaurant. The fast-food chain said that staff will no longer proactively provide straws at the checkout counter.

McDonald's also expects that on Earth Day on April 22, Taipei restaurants will complete their ban on plastic straws. The company said that plastic straws will be completely phased out across Taiwan by June.

However, for people with special needs, such as children, paper straws will be provided instead.