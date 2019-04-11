  1. Home
Book by ex-Premier Lai tops Taiwan bestseller lists

'Hope Through Action' describes his leadership style

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/11 17:53
Ex-Premier William Lai signing copies of his new memoirs.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Former Premier William Lai (賴清德) was adding extra book-signing sessions as his recently published memoirs topped bestseller lists Thursday (April 11).

Lai has been running for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) nomination for presidential candidate in the January 11, 2020 elections against President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). The ruling party decided Wednesday (April 10) to postpone opinion polls designed to select a candidate from next week until after May 22.

In the meantime, his Chinese-language book “Hope Through Action: The William Lai Style of Leadership” (用行動帶來希望：賴清德的決策風格) has become Taiwan’s top bestseller, according to data released by the bookstores Eslite and KingStone Thursday. Online booksellers also reported a No.1 position for the memoirs.

Due to the popularity of the book, the former premier was adding more signing sessions, including one Friday (April 12) in Keelung, reports said.

During his work as mayor of Tainan City, Lai said he promoted reading through writing and literature camps for youths, the United Daily News reported. Once premier, his government launched measures to protect and boost the independent publishing sector in order to maintain a free, diverse and open reading environment, Lai said.
William Lai
DPP
2020 presidential election
memoirs
bestsellers

