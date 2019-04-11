Regent Taipei presents 'Little Wild Boars'

Little Wild Boars is a series of sculptures commissioned by CHEN-MEI Art & Sculptures and will be on an exhibition tour at Regent Taipei until April 30th and guests may find these sculptures at various locations and corners in the hotel.

Created by Taiwanese aborigine Pahawlan Cilan, the 40+ sculptures are on a tour of Taiwan for six months at Silks Place Tainan, Regent Taipei and Silks Place Taroko. Guests who upload photos with any Little Wild Boar to social media (FB or IG) and receive 410 likes will be presented an edible Little Wild Boar chocolate sculpture (while supply lasts).

Also, from February to June, stay at two of the three hotels: Silks Place Tainan, Regent Taipei and Silks Place Taroko, to enter a lucky draw. There will be three winners, who will earn an exclusive pass each to stay at all three hotels. Inspired by his Pai Wan aboriginal heritage, artist Pahawlan Cilan spent almost a year to create this series of sculptures, totaling around 100 pieces.

Regent Taipei’s mission is to bring the best of Taiwan to the international stage and the best of the world to Taiwanese customers; in this Chinese year of the pig, Regent Taipei hopes to showcase the beauty of aboriginal art and culture to its international clientele. CHEN-MEI Art & Sculptures is dedicated to aboriginal art causes and aims to shed light on the current challenges of the aboriginal culture.

Visit the official website for more information regarding the aforementioned lucky draw. Please include #LittleWildBoarsTourTaiwan and hotel name in social media posts; each hotel gift may differ. IG Lottery will be held on July 1st, with winners to be announced on the hotels’ Instagram accounts.