The MICHELIN Guide Taipei 2019 is launched today and in this second edition of the Taipei Guide, three new 2 star restaurants and four new 1 star restaurants are added to the selection.

A completely new entry with 2 stars in the Guide in 2019, Sushi Amamoto is an authentic sushi bar with just 12 seats at a solid cypress counter. The humble and friendly chef imports the seasonal fish mostly from Kyushu, and some from Tokyo, to be hand-pressed on sushi rice cooked in natural spring water from Nagano. There are 20 courses in the prix-fixe omakase menu, including 12 pieces of nigiri.

Taïrroir has been elevated from 1 to 2 stars this year. The talented chef, originally from Taiwan, launched this dining concept – a portmanteau of Taiwan and terroir – focusing on the use of indigenous produce and reinventing Taiwanese cuisine. Set menus challenge preconceptions due to the use of modern techniques to create artful presentation and contrasting flavours and textures.

Also elevated from 1 to 2 stars this year is Raw. Owner-chef Andre Chiang gained his fame in Singapore and comes back to his hometown to showcase his creative modern interpretation of Taiwanese cuisine, with occasional influences of Taiwanese street food. The 9-course prix-fixe menu showcases chef Chiang’s creative take on Taiwanese cuisine and diners should expect modern presentation with a stimulating blend of flavours, textures and temperatures.

In addition, Shoun RyuGin and The Guest House have maintained their 2 star distinctions.

Commenting on the 2019 Taipei selection, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said: ‘The dining scene in Taipei is evolving at a great pace. Our inspectors were not only impressed by the standard of local Taiwanese cuisine, but also by the global influences being imported by the very talented and innovative local chefs, which together will no doubt entice food lovers from around the world.’

The four new 1 star distinctions this year are: Impromptu by Paul Lee, where the young chef has mastered his skills in America and is coming back to his hometown to present innovative cuisine to the locals. Mix of flavor in his dishes is in good diversity with a good twist of Chinese flavour and herbs; logy is run by a young Japanese chef from Hokkaido, who creates the umami with his skilled hands, as well as surprising diners with flavor combinations; Mountain and Sea House has a long history and has now re-opened in a new address offering fine authentic Taiwanese cuisine with traditional flavours; Tainan Tan Tsu Mien Seafood offers fresh seafood served on luxury European-style tableware. In addition to the seafood, the Tainan Tan Tsu Mien is not to be missed.

As well as the stars, there are 25 new Bib Gourmand establishments in the 2019 Taipei selection, including restaurants and street food vendors in night markets, with each offering ‘good quality, good value cooking’, which means a three course meal for a fixed price not exceeding NT$1,000 (around €36).

The MICHELIN Guide Taipei 2019 selection at a glance:

One 3 star restaurant

Five 2 star restaurants

Eighteen 1 star restaurants

58 Bib Gourmand establishments, including restaurants and street food vendors.