  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to expel Chinese academic who advocates military unification

Tourism visa does not allow visitors to make speeches: NIA

  132
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/11 16:36
Chinese academic planning to lecture about unification has to leave Taiwan by the end of Thursday (screenshot from 中华复兴網（台灣）Facebook page).

Chinese academic planning to lecture about unification has to leave Taiwan by the end of Thursday (screenshot from 中华复兴網（台灣）Facebook page).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A Chinese academic known for advocating the use of force to unify Taiwan with China will have to leave the island Thursday because he was planning to speak in public while only having applied for a tourist visa, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said.

Li Yi (李毅), described as a sociologist working in the United States, had been invited by small pro-unification groups to speak at a forum planned for Saturday in Taichung, the Central News Agency reported.

Following online comments by a writer pointing out his background and plans on the island, the NIA found out he had entered Taiwan on April 9 on a multiple-entry tourist visa, which did not allow him to make public speeches, according to CNA. Li would have to leave Taiwan by the end of Thursday, and if he did not do so voluntarily, he would be forcibly expelled, the reports said.

The event’s schedule showed a picture of Li under photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and of Tiananmen Square with the portrait of communist leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東). Organizers said a protest march and forum would still go ahead in Taichung on April 13, regardless of whether Li could attend or not.

Author Joyce Yen (顏擇雅) pointed out on Facebook that Li once had said that he had lost all hope in “peaceful unification,” and that after unification by military force it would be enough to send 25 million immigrants to Taiwan to “resolve the Taiwan Independence problem,” CNA reported.
unification
Li Yi
NIA
Taiwan-China relations
Joyce Yen

RELATED ARTICLES

Implementing 'one country, two systems' arrangement with Taiwan a serious challenge: Chinese scholars
Implementing 'one country, two systems' arrangement with Taiwan a serious challenge: Chinese scholars
2019/04/10 20:23
Taiwan fines Taiwanese for serving as officials in Chinese community
Taiwan fines Taiwanese for serving as officials in Chinese community
2019/04/06 19:56
Taiwan Premier Su warns of China's fake news campaign
Taiwan Premier Su warns of China's fake news campaign
2019/04/06 15:55
A secret phone call assured Taiwan President Lee of safety during Third Taiwan Strait Crisis: report
A secret phone call assured Taiwan President Lee of safety during Third Taiwan Strait Crisis: report
2019/04/03 13:19
Japanese cabinet chief calls for direct Taiwan-China dialogue
Japanese cabinet chief calls for direct Taiwan-China dialogue
2019/04/02 17:53