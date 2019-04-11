TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Congressman Steve Chabot published an article in the Washington D.C. newspaper, The Hill, on Wednesday, April 10, touting the strength of U.S.-Taiwan ties and the importance of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) on the 40 th anniversary of its implementation.



Calling the TRA a “swift rebuke” to the Carter Administration’s ill-considered decision to abandon the government on Taiwan in favor of Communist China, Chabot recognized the TRA as the “cornerstone” of relations between the two countries.

Chabot, a co-chair of the Taiwan Congressional Caucus, calls Taiwan “one of the world’s most compelling examples of democratic transformation,” and declares his belief that it is essential to continue strengthening bilateral relations.



The Republican Congressman recently challenged the legitimacy of Beijing’s “One China Principle” as well as Washington’s One China Policy, with legislation that would legally deny the two are synonymous to the U.S. government.



In his piece for the Hill, Chabot goes on to say the following of the so-called “One China Principle” and the U.S. One China Policy.

“Neither policy reflects the undeniable fact that Taiwan is a true nation, a country, and has never been part of the PRC. That is why I have long sought to change U.S. policy, but in the meantime, it is still critical to distinguish the two policies, refute Beijing’s position, and clear up any misunderstandings.”

Noting the increasingly aggressive behavior of China targeting Taiwan, Chabot states that reaffirming the U.S. commitment to the TRA is urgent, and that the TRA’s implementation “demonstrates (the U.S.) commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and democracy in Asia.”



Calling to maintain support for Taiwan for as long as necessary, via arms sales and closer diplomatic cooperation, Chabot calls the TRA a “monument to (the U.S.) resolve to uphold democracy around the world.”



Steve Chabot’s full article on the TRA can be read on the Hill.