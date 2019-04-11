LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial expected to draw thousands to the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the 21,000-seat downtown arena at 10 a.m. Thursday. No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

It will be livestreamed on BET News' Facebook page .

Hussle was shot to death March 31 while standing outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, not far from where he grew up.

A 25-mile procession of Hussle's casket through the streets of Los Angeles will follow the service.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was a father of two and was engaged to actress Lauren London.

Eric R. Holder Jr., who is charged with killing Hussle, has pleaded not guilty.