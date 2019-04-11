Malaysia plans to impose departure tax

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Traveling to Malaysia might be a bit costlier in the near future as the Malaysian government has introduced a bill that would allow the country to impose a departure tax on visitors leaving Malaysia, Liberty Times reported on Thursday.

If the bill is passed by Malaysia's legislature, the tax could take effect as soon as June 1.

Foreign media reported that Amiruddin Hamzah, Deputy Finance Minister of Malaysia, introduced the bill on April 8.

The bill does not specify how much the departure tax would be. However, Malaysia’s budget documents for this year indicate that the departure tax would be 20 ringgits (about US$4.50) for ASEAN foreigners and 40 ringgits for non-ASEAN foreigners, according to the news outlet.

Those who attempt to evade the tax might face a maximum fine of 1 million ringgits and a maximum prison sentence of five years, Liberty Times reported.