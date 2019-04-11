Is Taipei a `Farm City’?

[2] The Nature Conservancy (NC)-Planting Healthy Air Report P.21

The photo shows the Happiness Farm in Sonshang District

Beyond food?

“Initially, this project was initiated to stimulate community awareness and to beautify the city,” said Shilun Huang from Napcufarming, an NGO that lobbied for the Farm City project during the mayoral election.

“It’s true that a sense of belonging has been widely established within the community because of these farms, but the reason why most people volunteer is because they expect to bring their veggies home one day. Not everyone thinks about the connection between these farms and the urban ecosystem.”

This phenomenon seems to explain why this policy hasn't revolutionized our street views – as the majority of them are still occupied by parked motorcycles or advertising hoardings.

Currently, there are restrictions on the potential use of farmlands and eligible owners (limited to unincorporated body and associations),[1] so there is a long way to go before the fruits of the project can be fully appreciated.

Until recently, only some farms were built by citizens and it appears government intervention is still indispensable.

Motivation matters

Even so, on the other side of the world, a huge number of green fingers are leveraging their inherited aesthetic consciousness and civic awareness to transform the most romantic city in the world into a verdant cosmopolitan hub.

The French capital of Paris chose to coordinate with its citizens against the urban environmental crisis. “Le permis de végétaliser,” that is, the “license to vegetate,” is an initiative that encourages Parisians to treat the entire city as their own garden.

Before 2030, the city government aims to plant 20,000 new trees and roll out 100 hectares of vegetation across the city’s street corners, walls, and rooftops.

In order to procure the license, there are several steps to follow[2]:

1. Choose a public space, such as the façade of municipal amenities, sidewalk tree bases, or even bus shelters, with the ideal plants you want to grow.

2. Sign a “vegetation charter” to ensure the commitment of ecological gardening is guaranteed: weed manually and never resort to pesticide.

3. Once the plan is approved, usually within one month, gardeners will receive a kit in which seeds and potting soils are provided.

4. Voilà, you are within your rights to vegetate your favorite spot in the city.

“Besides the closer relations among neighbors, the unlimited creativity of citizens is what surprises us the most,” said Pénélope Komitès, leader of the green spaces department in Paris City Hall. “The dose of greenery not only brings the city to life, but also helps to allay the unbearable summer heat derived from global warming, air pollution, and increasing population in Paris.”[3]