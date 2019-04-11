TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Former Premier William Lai (賴清德) said Thursday he would continue participating in the primary process even though he disagreed with Wednesday’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) decision to postpone polls to decide on its presidential nominee by more than one month.

Lai said he had never been consulted about the decision to delay polls of 15,000 eligible voters from April 15-17 until after May 22, the Liberty Times reported.

The polls will determine who will represent the DPP in the January 11, 2020 presidential election, incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) or Lai.

No matter whether there were problems inside or outside the party, he would bravely face them and take part in the selection process, Lai said on his Facebook page.

Wednesday’s changes would harm the DPP, as they ran counter to the democratic values the party had advocated since its beginning, according to the former Premier.

True solidarity was solidarity achieved through a democratic process, with candidates explaining their views to the public, which received the opportunity to select the best candidate, Lai said. Whoever lost the primary, would support the winner, he added.

The DPP has entrusted a five-member panel with finding a negotiated solution to the rivalry between the two candidates. The process was supposed to end on April 12 to be followed by the opinion polls, but Wednesday’s decision by the DPP’s Central Executive Committee has now extended the process until late next month.