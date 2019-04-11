  1. Home
Taiwan falls to 3rd place in 2018 global semiconductor sales

South Korea claims the largest market for new semiconductor products in 2018

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/11 14:46
TSMC

TSMC (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan dropped to the third place in terms of semiconductor product sales in 2018, according to the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics report released by SEMI Wednesday (April 10).

South Korea, for the second consecutive year, snatched the largest market for new semiconductor equipment with US$17.71 billion sales last year, while China moved up one place and emerged as the second largest market with sales of US$13.11 billion.

Taiwan, with US$10.17 billion in sales of related products, fell to the third position in 2018. Rankings for Japan, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world remained the same from 2017, the report pointed out.

Worldwide sales of manufacturing equipment in the semiconductor industry soared to a record high of US$64.5 billion in 2018 from US$56.62 billion in 2017, logging a 14 percent increase.

The global wafer processing equipment market showed a hike of 15 percent, and front-end segment sales surged 9 percent. Total test equipment sales, as well as assembly and packaging sales, rose 20 percent and 2 percent in 2018, respectively.
