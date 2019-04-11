In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, a giant poster that shows the late Egyptian leader Gamal Abdul-Nasser, near the barbed wire that separates Leban
In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, an Israeli military position is seen on an occupied hill of Kfar Chouba village, southeast Lebanon. U.S. Preside
In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, Lebanese villager Raid Khalifeh, 74, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Kfar Chouba villag
In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, an Israeli military position, is seen on an occupied hill of Kfar Chouba village, southeast Lebanon. U.S. Presid
In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, an Israeli military position, right, is seen on the top of Mount Hermon in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights,
In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, Lebanese villager Raid Khalifeh, 74, stands next to a poster thats shows the late Egyptian leader Gamal Abdul-Na
In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, an Israeli military position is seen on the top of Mount Hermon in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, where t
In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, an Indian U.N. peacekeeper passes next his armored personnel carrier, near the barbed wire that separates Lebano
In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, speaks during an interview with th
CHEBAA, Lebanon (AP) — President Donald Trump's move to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights has caused concern in Lebanon over its claim to the disputed Chebaa Farms and adjacent Kfar Chouba hills, which Israel occupied alongside the Golan in 1967.
Lebanese in nearby villages vow to get back all the area captured by Israel no matter how long it takes. They say the American president has no right to give Israel lands that belong to Syria and Lebanon.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the U.S. recognition undermines Lebanon's claim to the territory.
The U.N., which doesn't recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan, has said Lebanon's claim is to be settled along with the Golan's fate. The territory is controversial, even among Lebanese themselves.