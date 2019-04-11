Taiwan and Japan have finally reached consensus to continue to follow existing fishery rules in overlapping waters in the East China Sea in the latest round of talks held in Tokyo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Thursday.



After two previous failures to reach a deal over the issue, the Taiwanese delegation and its Japanese counterpart came to terms in their third round of talks, as part of the eighth round of the Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Commission meeting, a MOFA statement said.



In the previous rounds of talks, the two sides had already agreed on whether to install automatic identification systems on fishing vessels and on issues concerning vessel owners' protection and indemnity insurance, as well as maintaining the existing maritime zone agreed upon in a 2013 fisheries pact, the ministry said.



The deal was reached ahead of the approaching fishing season later this month.



The commission was established after a historic Taiwan-Japan fisheries agreement was signed in 2013, which allows Taiwanese and Japanese fishermen to operate freely in the overlapping areas of the two countries' exclusive economic zones (EEZs) in the East China Sea, despite a sovereignty dispute.



Before the pact was signed, Taiwanese fishing vessels had frequently been subject to harassment from the Japanese coastguard, as Japan claims jurisdiction over the disputed waters.



Since then, the two sides have agreed to meet annually to discuss and possibly update fishing regulations agreed upon in the fisheries pact, including whether to expand the maritime zone covered in the deal.



The 2013 agreement covers the maritime zone south of 27 degrees north latitude and north of Japan's Yaeyama and Miyako islands, part of the overlapping EEZ area 200 nautical miles off a country's coast. The zone is claimed by both Taiwan and Japan.



Provisions set forth in the agreement, however, do not apply to waters within 12 nautical miles of the Diaoyutai islands, over which both Taiwan and Japan claim sovereignty.

