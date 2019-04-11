  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/11 13:24
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Rendon Was 11 42 15 18 .429
Bellinger LAD 13 54 18 23 .426
Freeman Atl 11 40 10 16 .400
DPeralta Ari 11 50 8 19 .380
Conforto NYM 11 43 12 16 .372
Heyward ChC 10 35 10 13 .371
WRamos NYM 11 35 5 13 .371
Yelich Mil 13 49 11 18 .367
McNeil NYM 10 30 5 11 .367
Alonso NYM 11 41 9 15 .366
Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; Alonso, New York, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5; 13 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Swanson, Atlanta, 15; Alonso, New York, 15; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 15; Yelich, Milwaukee, 15; Rendon, Washington, 14; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; KMarte, Arizona, 11; Muncy, Los Angeles, 11.

Pitching

Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 2-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2-0; Andriese, Arizona, 2-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2-0; Familia, New York, 2-0; Fried, Atlanta, 2-0; 5 tied at 2-1.