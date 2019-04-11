Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|200
|002
|00x—4
|12
|0
Bauer, Wittgren (6), Ramirez (8) and R.Perez, Plawecki; Boyd, Alcantara (7), Stumpf (7), J.Jimenez (8), B.Farmer (8), Greene (9) and Hicks. W_Boyd 1-1. L_Bauer 1-1. Sv_Greene (8). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (1), Hicks (1).
___
|Tampa Bay
|300
|320
|001—9
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
Glasnow, Beeks (7) and Zunino; Lopez, Burr (5), Jones (7), K.Herrera (8), Colome (9) and Castillo. W_Glasnow 3-0. L_Lopez 0-2. Sv_Beeks (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham 2 (2), Meadows (4).
___
|Oakland
|012
|220
|300—10
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|030
|000—
|3
|4
|0
Montas, Wendelken (7), Buchter (8), Petit (9) and Hundley; Straily, Rogers (4), Wright (8) and Sucre. W_Montas 2-1. L_Straily 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (3), Chapman (4), Profar (2), Davis 2 (7). Baltimore, Ruiz (1), Mancini (6).
___
|New York
|100
|100
|040—6
|10
|1
|Houston
|201
|040
|01x—8
|16
|0
Paxton, Kahnle (5), Harvey (5), Tarpley (7), Britton (8) and Romine; McHugh, Devenski (7), James (8), Rondon (8), Pressly (8) and Stassi. W_McHugh 2-1. L_Paxton 1-2. Sv_Pressly (1). HRs_New York, Voit (4), Gardner (2). Houston, Altuve 2 (5), Correa (2).
___
|Seattle
|102
|200
|001—6
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|111
|000
|200—5
|10
|0
Kikuchi, Festa (7), Rosscup (7), Swarzak (8), Elias (9) and Narvaez; Fillmyer, Barlow (4), Kennedy (6), Diekman (8), Boxberger (9) and Gallagher. W_Swarzak 1-0. L_Boxberger 0-2. Sv_Elias (2). HRs_Seattle, Haniger (3). Kansas City, Soler (2), Dozier (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|041—6
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|060
|30x—9
|5
|0
Odorizzi, Vasquez (5), Hildenberger (5), M.Perez (6), May (8) and Garver; Syndergaard, Familia (8), E.Diaz (9) and W.Ramos. W_Syndergaard 1-1. L_Odorizzi 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Garver (3).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|100—2
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|004
|000
|00x—4
|5
|1
Woodruff, Guerra (7), J.Barnes (8), Claudio (8) and Grandal; Pena, Barria (5), Bedrosian (7), H.Robles (9) and K.Smith, Lucroy. W_Barria 1-0. L_Woodruff 1-1. Sv_H.Robles (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|001
|001
|001—3
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
Margevicius, Wingenter (7), Wieck (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Mejia; D.Rodriguez, Moronta (8), W.Smith (9) and Kratz, Posey. W_Margevicius 1-1. L_D.Rodriguez 1-2. Sv_Yates (7). HRs_San Diego, Machado (3). San Francisco, Pillar (2).
___
|Miami
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|02x—2
|3
|0
Richards, Conley (7), Steckenrider (8) and Alfaro; Mahle, Hughes (6), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Garrett 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (1). HRs_Miami, Walker (2). Cincinnati, Iglesias (1), Winker (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|100—2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|103
|02x—7
|10
|0
Maeda, Alexander (6), D.Santana (7), Chargois (8) and A.Barnes; Flaherty, Webb (7), Mayers (7), Brebbia (8), Leone (9) and Molina. W_Flaherty 1-0. L_Maeda 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (4), Muncy (4). St. Louis, Ozuna (3), Molina (1).
___
|Washington
|300
|420
|501—15
|17
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|3
|2
Hellickson, Sipp (7), Suero (7), Rosenthal (9) and Gomes; Pivetta, Nicasio (4), E.Ramos (6), Alvarez (7), Altherr (9) and Realmuto, Knapp. W_Hellickson 1-0. L_Pivetta 1-1.
___
|Pittsburgh
|102
|002
|000—5
|9
|2
|Chicago
|000
|010
|010—2
|6
|2
Lyles, R.Rodriguez (7), Kela (8), Vazquez (8) and Cervelli, Stallings; Darvish, Ryan (6), Webster (7), Chatwood (8), Collins (9) and Contreras. W_Lyles 1-0. L_Darvish 0-2. Sv_Vazquez (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (1), Cervelli (1). Chicago, Heyward (4).