WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have predicted for months that embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would soon give up power in the face of economic sanctions and a coalition of more than 50 nations calling for him to step down.

But it hasn't worked out that way.

Despite the sanctions, Maduro clings to power with help from Russia, China and Cuba. The international coalition that supports the opposition stands at 54 nations, although some longtime U.S. allies have refused to join the Trump administration in recognizing the head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido (gwy-DOH'), as interim president.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is "continuing to push." He is scheduled to take that message on the road starting Thursday as he visits Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Colombia.