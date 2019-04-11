US tanks sale to Taiwan on schedule

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense plan to procure 108 M1A2 Abrams tanks from the United States is on schedule, according to the Central News Agency, citing an anonymous military source.

The large-scale procurement is part of the army’s plan to update its aging tank capabilities, consisting of approximately 1,000 CM 11 Brave Tiger and M60A3 Patton tanks.

Earlier this week, media reported the plan could be delayed as the Trump administration sought a trade deal with China. The military source debunked this rumor and told CNA the procurement is on schedule, though a firm date has not been given.