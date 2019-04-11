|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|TAnderson ChW
|9
|37
|8
|19
|.514
|LeMahieu NYY
|11
|39
|8
|16
|.410
|Trout LAA
|12
|32
|8
|13
|.406
|TBeckham Sea
|12
|44
|13
|17
|.386
|CSantana Cle
|11
|37
|7
|14
|.378
|Andrus Tex
|11
|45
|5
|17
|.378
|Polanco Min
|10
|40
|6
|15
|.375
|Mancini Bal
|12
|47
|12
|17
|.362
|DSantana Sea
|14
|58
|11
|20
|.345
|Bregman Hou
|12
|41
|6
|14
|.341
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 7; Bruce, Seattle, 7; GSanchez, New York, 6; Mancini, Baltimore, 6; Altuve, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Vogelbach, Seattle, 5; 8 tied at 4.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 14; Bruce, Seattle, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Healy, Seattle, 12; Voit, New York, 12; Mancini, Baltimore, 12; 4 tied at 11.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 3-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.