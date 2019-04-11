|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Baltimore
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|New York
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Toronto
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Boston
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Kansas City
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Houston
|8
|5
|.615
|3½
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Texas
|5
|6
|.455
|5½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 8, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Boston 5
Tampa Bay 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 13, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8
Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 6, Kansas City 3
Arizona 5, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 11, Milwaukee 8
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 10, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Minnesota 6
Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Oakland (Brooks 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.