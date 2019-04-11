|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|11
|42
|15
|18
|.429
|Bellinger LAD
|13
|54
|18
|23
|.426
|Freeman Atl
|11
|40
|10
|16
|.400
|DPeralta Ari
|11
|50
|8
|19
|.380
|Conforto NYM
|11
|43
|12
|16
|.372
|Heyward ChC
|10
|35
|10
|13
|.371
|WRamos NYM
|11
|35
|5
|13
|.371
|McNeil NYM
|10
|30
|5
|11
|.367
|Alonso NYM
|11
|41
|9
|15
|.366
|Albies Atl
|11
|44
|5
|16
|.364
|Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; Alonso, New York, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5; 13 tied at 4.
|Runs Batted In
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Swanson, Atlanta, 15; Alonso, New York, 15; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 15; Rendon, Washington, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; KMarte, Arizona, 11; Muncy, Los Angeles, 11.
|Pitching
Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 2-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2-0; Andriese, Arizona, 2-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2-0; Familia, New York, 2-0; Fried, Atlanta, 2-0; 5 tied at 2-1.