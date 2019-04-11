  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/11 11:28
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 9 37 8 19 .514
LeMahieu NYY 11 39 8 16 .410
Trout LAA 12 32 8 13 .406
TBeckham Sea 11 40 13 16 .400
CSantana Cle 11 37 7 14 .378
Andrus Tex 11 45 5 17 .378
Polanco Min 10 40 6 15 .375
Mancini Bal 12 47 12 17 .362
Merrifield KC 10 43 11 15 .349
DSantana Sea 13 55 11 19 .345
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 7; Bruce, Seattle, 7; GSanchez, New York, 6; Mancini, Baltimore, 6; Altuve, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Vogelbach, Seattle, 5; 8 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 14; Bruce, Seattle, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Healy, Seattle, 12; Voit, New York, 12; Mancini, Baltimore, 12; 3 tied at 11.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 3-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.