TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A woman in southern Taiwan was found last week to have four sweat bees living in her eye and feeding on her tears, but the insects were removed before she suffered permanent damage to her eyesight.

According to Liberty Times, a 29-year-old woman surnamed Ho (何) went with her family last week to sweep their ancestors' tomb in Kaohsiung's Daliao District. While mowing the grass around the tomb, a strong gust of wind suddenly blew and she felt some "foreign bodies enter her eyes."

She initially thought that it was just dust and dared not forcefully rub her eyes, choosing only to rinse them with clean water. Unexpectedly, after returning home, her left eye suddenly became unusually inflamed and became red and swollen like a "salted duck egg superman."



(Image from Fooyin University Hospital)

Frightened, Ho rushed to Fooyin University Hospital, according to the report. Hung Chi-ting (洪啟庭), the ophthalmologist in charge, found that the cause of the swelling and redness in her eye was four "sweat bees" which had been hiding inside her eyelid!

Hung said that the bees were about 3mm in length. Fortunately, they did not sting her eyeball, otherwise, she could have suffered immense damage, including possible blindness, said Hung.

The doctor said that the bees have been successfully removed from the patient's eye. He said that her visual acuity had deteriorated to 0.1, but after three days of treatment, it has already improved to 0.8 percent.

It is believed that this is the first reported case of sweat bees being lodged a person's eyes in the world.



Closeup of sweat bee. (Wikimedia Commons image)