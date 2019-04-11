  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/11 10:50
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Toronto 58 24 .707
x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622 7
x-Boston 49 33 .598 9
x-Brooklyn 42 40 .512 16
New York 17 65 .207 41
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Orlando 42 40 .512
Charlotte 39 43 .476 3
Miami 39 43 .476 3
Washington 32 50 .390 10
Atlanta 29 53 .354 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 60 22 .732
x-Indiana 48 34 .585 12
x-Detroit 41 41 .500 19
Chicago 22 60 .268 38
Cleveland 19 63 .232 41
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 53 29 .646
x-San Antonio 48 34 .585 5
Memphis 33 49 .402 20
New Orleans 33 49 .402 20
Dallas 33 49 .402 20
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 53 28 .654
x-Portland 52 29 .642 1
x-Utah 50 31 .617 3
x-Oklahoma City 49 33 .598
Minnesota 36 45 .444 17
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Golden State 57 25 .695
x-L.A. Clippers 47 34 .580
Sacramento 39 42 .481 17½
L.A. Lakers 37 45 .451 20
Phoenix 19 63 .232 38

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Boston 116, Washington 110

Charlotte 124, Cleveland 97

Detroit 100, Memphis 93

Miami 122, Philadelphia 99

Golden State 112, New Orleans 103

New York 96, Chicago 86

Toronto 120, Minnesota 100

Dallas 120, Phoenix 109

Utah 118, Denver 108

Oklahoma City 112, Houston 111

Portland 104, L.A. Lakers 101

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn 113, Miami 94

Detroit 115, New York 89

Indiana 135, Atlanta 134

Memphis 132, Golden State 117

Oklahoma City 127, Milwaukee 116

Orlando 122, Charlotte 114

Philadelphia 125, Chicago 109

San Antonio 105, Dallas 94

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.