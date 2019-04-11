|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Toronto
|58
|24
|.707
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|51
|31
|.622
|7
|x-Boston
|49
|33
|.598
|9
|x-Brooklyn
|42
|40
|.512
|16
|New York
|17
|65
|.207
|41
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Orlando
|42
|40
|.512
|—
|Charlotte
|39
|43
|.476
|3
|Miami
|39
|43
|.476
|3
|Washington
|32
|50
|.390
|10
|Atlanta
|29
|53
|.354
|13
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|60
|22
|.732
|—
|x-Indiana
|48
|34
|.585
|12
|x-Detroit
|41
|41
|.500
|19
|Chicago
|22
|60
|.268
|38
|Cleveland
|19
|63
|.232
|41
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|x-San Antonio
|48
|34
|.585
|5
|Memphis
|33
|49
|.402
|20
|New Orleans
|33
|49
|.402
|20
|Dallas
|33
|49
|.402
|20
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|x-Portland
|52
|29
|.642
|1
|x-Utah
|50
|31
|.617
|3
|x-Oklahoma City
|49
|33
|.598
|4½
|Minnesota
|36
|45
|.444
|17
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Golden State
|57
|25
|.695
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|47
|34
|.580
|9½
|Sacramento
|39
|42
|.481
|17½
|L.A. Lakers
|37
|45
|.451
|20
|Phoenix
|19
|63
|.232
|38
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 116, Washington 110
Charlotte 124, Cleveland 97
Detroit 100, Memphis 93
Miami 122, Philadelphia 99
Golden State 112, New Orleans 103
New York 96, Chicago 86
Toronto 120, Minnesota 100
Dallas 120, Phoenix 109
Utah 118, Denver 108
Oklahoma City 112, Houston 111
Portland 104, L.A. Lakers 101
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn 113, Miami 94
Detroit 115, New York 89
Indiana 135, Atlanta 134
Memphis 132, Golden State 117
Oklahoma City 127, Milwaukee 116
Orlando 122, Charlotte 114
Philadelphia 125, Chicago 109
San Antonio 105, Dallas 94
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.