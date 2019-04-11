Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 000 001 000—1 5 0 Detroit 200 002 00x—4 12 0

Bauer, Wittgren (6), Ramirez (8) and R.Perez, Plawecki; Boyd, Alcantara (7), Stumpf (7), J.Jimenez (8), B.Farmer (8), Greene (9) and Hicks. W_Boyd 1-1. L_Bauer 1-1. Sv_Greene (8). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (1), Hicks (1).

___

Tampa Bay 300 320 001—9 14 0 Chicago 000 000 001—1 6 1

Glasnow, Beeks (7) and Zunino; Lopez, Burr (5), Jones (7), K.Herrera (8), Colome (9) and Castillo. W_Glasnow 3-0. L_Lopez 0-2. Sv_Beeks (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham 2 (2), Meadows (4).

___

Oakland 012 220 300—10 13 0 Baltimore 000 030 000— 3 4 0

Montas, Wendelken (7), Buchter (8), Petit (9) and Hundley; Straily, Rogers (4), Wright (8) and Sucre. W_Montas 2-1. L_Straily 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (3), Chapman (4), Profar (2), Davis 2 (7). Baltimore, Ruiz (1), Mancini (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE Minnesota 001 000 041—6 9 0 New York 000 060 30x—9 5 0

Odorizzi, Vasquez (5), Hildenberger (5), M.Perez (6), May (8) and Garver; Syndergaard, Familia (8), Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Syndergaard 1-1. L_Odorizzi 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Garver (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 001 001 001—3 6 0 San Francisco 000 100 000—1 7 1

Margevicius, Wingenter (7), Wieck (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Mejia; Rodriguez, Moronta (8), W.Smith (9) and Kratz, Posey. W_Margevicius 1-1. L_Rodriguez 1-2. Sv_Yates (7). HRs_San Diego, Machado (3). San Francisco, Pillar (2).

___

Miami 001 000 000—1 3 0 Cincinnati 000 000 02x—2 3 0

Richards, Conley (7), Steckenrider (8) and Alfaro; Mahle, Hughes (6), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Garrett 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (1). HRs_Miami, Walker (2). Cincinnati, Iglesias (1), Winker (2).

___

Los Angeles 000 001 100—2 5 0 St. Louis 010 103 02x—7 10 0

Maeda, Alexander (6), D.Santana (7), Chargois (8) and Barnes; Flaherty, Webb (7), Mayers (7), Brebbia (8), Leone (9) and Molina. W_Flaherty 1-0. L_Maeda 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (4), Muncy (4). St. Louis, Ozuna (3), Molina (1).