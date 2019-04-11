  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/11 09:47
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 10 3 .769
New York 5 6 .455 4
Baltimore 5 7 .417
Toronto 4 8 .333
Boston 3 9 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 8 4 .667
Minnesota 6 3 .667 ½
Cleveland 7 4 .636 ½
Chicago 3 8 .273
Kansas City 2 8 .200 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 2 .846
Houston 7 5 .583
Los Angeles 6 6 .500
Oakland 8 8 .500
Texas 5 6 .455 5

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 13, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8

Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 6, Kansas City 3

Arizona 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 11, Milwaukee 8

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 10, Baltimore 3

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Brooks 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.