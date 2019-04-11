SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty if they convict the man suspected of being a notorious California serial killer who eluded capture for decades.

The move comes less than a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a moratorium on executing any of the 737 inmates on the nation's largest death row.

Prosecutors from four counties announced their decision one after another Wednesday during a brief court hearing for Joseph DeAngelo, jailed as the suspected "Golden State Killer."

He was arrested a year ago based on DNA evidence linking him to at least 13 murders and more than 50 rapes across California in the 1970s and '80s.

He has yet to enter a plea on 26 charges.

He stood expressionless and defense attorney Diane Howard did not comment.