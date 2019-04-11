RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil will wear white shirts for the first time in nearly 70 years when it plays its opening match of this year's Copa America.

Brazil hasn't donned white shirts since losing the 1950 World Cup final at home to Uruguay, but will bring them back to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first Copa America title in 1919. The team wore white for that tournament as well.

However, its main kit will still be the yellow shirt and blue shorts that have been worn since the traumatic loss to Uruguay in Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr., who has never played for Brazil's senior team but is expected to be part of the Copa America squad, was the first player to show off the retro look at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

