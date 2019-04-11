BC-SOC--English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Millwall 0, QPR 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Brentford 2, Ipswich 0
Brentford: Neal Maupay (20), Ollie Watkins (28).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 1
Birmingham: Michael Morrison (42).
Sheffield United: Enda Stevens (38).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Norwich 2, Reading 2
Norwich: Ben Godfrey (86), Christoph Zimmermann (88).
Reading: Yakou Meite (30), Andy Rinomhota (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Hull 2, Wigan 1
Hull: Fraizer Campbell (51), Jordy de Wijs (89).
Wigan: Nick Powell (41).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Rotherham 1, Aston Villa 2
Rotherham: Will Vaulks (36, pen.).
Aston Villa: Jonathan Kodjia (48, pen.), Jack Grealish (51).
Halftime: 1-0.