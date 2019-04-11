  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2019/04/11 05:45
Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Millwall 0, QPR 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Brentford 2, Ipswich 0

Brentford: Neal Maupay (20), Ollie Watkins (28).

Halftime: 2-0.

Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 1

Birmingham: Michael Morrison (42).

Sheffield United: Enda Stevens (38).

Halftime: 1-1.

Norwich 2, Reading 2

Norwich: Ben Godfrey (86), Christoph Zimmermann (88).

Reading: Yakou Meite (30), Andy Rinomhota (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Hull 2, Wigan 1

Hull: Fraizer Campbell (51), Jordy de Wijs (89).

Wigan: Nick Powell (41).

Halftime: 0-1.

Rotherham 1, Aston Villa 2

Rotherham: Will Vaulks (36, pen.).

Aston Villa: Jonathan Kodjia (48, pen.), Jack Grealish (51).

Halftime: 1-0.