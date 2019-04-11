|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|33
|25
|7
|1
|75
|20
|82
|Man City
|32
|26
|2
|4
|83
|21
|80
|Chelsea
|33
|20
|6
|7
|57
|34
|66
|Tottenham
|32
|21
|1
|10
|60
|34
|64
|Arsenal
|32
|19
|6
|7
|65
|40
|63
|Man United
|32
|18
|7
|7
|61
|43
|61
|Leicester
|33
|14
|5
|14
|46
|44
|47
|Wolverhampton
|32
|13
|8
|11
|40
|39
|47
|Everton
|33
|13
|7
|13
|46
|42
|46
|Watford
|32
|13
|7
|12
|47
|47
|46
|West Ham
|33
|12
|6
|15
|41
|50
|42
|Crystal Palace
|33
|11
|6
|16
|39
|43
|39
|Bournemouth
|33
|11
|5
|17
|44
|61
|38
|Burnley
|33
|10
|6
|17
|40
|60
|36
|Newcastle
|33
|9
|8
|16
|31
|43
|35
|Brighton
|31
|9
|6
|16
|32
|46
|33
|Southampton
|32
|8
|9
|15
|36
|53
|33
|Cardiff
|32
|8
|4
|20
|28
|61
|28
|Fulham
|33
|4
|5
|24
|30
|76
|17
|Huddersfield
|33
|3
|5
|25
|19
|63
|14
|Friday, April 12
Leicester vs. Newcastle 1900 GMT
|Saturday, April 13
Tottenham vs. Huddersfield 1130 GMT
Fulham vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Man United vs. West Ham 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 14
Crystal Palace vs. Man City 1305 GMT
Liverpool vs. Chelsea 1530 GMT
|Monday, April 15
Watford vs. Arsenal 1900 GMT
|Tuesday, April 16
Brighton vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|41
|25
|10
|6
|84
|50
|85
|Leeds
|41
|24
|7
|10
|68
|42
|79
|Sheffield United
|41
|23
|9
|9
|68
|38
|78
|West Brom
|41
|20
|10
|11
|77
|55
|70
|Aston Villa
|41
|17
|15
|9
|75
|57
|66
|Bristol City
|40
|18
|11
|11
|54
|44
|65
|Middlesbrough
|41
|16
|13
|12
|43
|36
|61
|Derby
|40
|16
|12
|12
|55
|50
|60
|Hull
|41
|17
|9
|15
|61
|58
|60
|Sheffield Wednesday
|41
|15
|14
|12
|52
|54
|59
|Nottingham Forest
|41
|14
|15
|12
|55
|50
|57
|Preston
|41
|15
|12
|14
|59
|55
|57
|Swansea
|40
|16
|8
|16
|55
|50
|56
|Brentford
|41
|14
|12
|15
|65
|56
|54
|Stoke
|41
|11
|18
|12
|39
|45
|51
|Blackburn
|41
|13
|11
|17
|55
|63
|50
|Birmingham
|41
|13
|15
|13
|57
|53
|45
|QPR
|41
|12
|9
|20
|46
|65
|45
|Millwall
|40
|10
|11
|19
|45
|58
|41
|Reading
|41
|9
|14
|18
|45
|62
|41
|Wigan
|41
|10
|11
|20
|44
|61
|41
|Rotherham
|41
|8
|15
|18
|44
|70
|39
|Bolton
|41
|8
|8
|25
|29
|68
|32
|Ipswich
|41
|4
|15
|22
|32
|67
|27
|Tuesday, April 9
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Nottingham Forest 0
Blackburn 2, Derby 0
Swansea 3, Stoke 1
Bristol City 3, West Brom 2
Preston 0, Leeds 2
Bolton 0, Middlesbrough 2
|Wednesday, April 10
Millwall 0, QPR 0
Brentford 2, Ipswich 0
Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 1
Norwich 2, Reading 2
Hull 2, Wigan 1
Rotherham 1, Aston Villa 2
|Saturday, April 13
Sheffield United vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Hull 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 14
Wigan vs. Norwich 1100 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|41
|25
|12
|4
|80
|34
|87
|Sunderland
|40
|21
|17
|2
|70
|36
|80
|Barnsley
|41
|22
|13
|6
|68
|33
|79
|Portsmouth
|40
|22
|11
|7
|71
|43
|77
|Charlton
|41
|22
|10
|9
|59
|37
|76
|Doncaster
|41
|18
|12
|11
|69
|52
|66
|Peterborough
|40
|17
|10
|13
|62
|54
|61
|Blackpool
|41
|14
|16
|11
|47
|45
|58
|Coventry
|41
|16
|10
|15
|45
|45
|58
|Burton Albion
|41
|15
|12
|14
|57
|48
|57
|Fleetwood Town
|40
|15
|11
|14
|52
|43
|56
|Oxford United
|41
|13
|13
|15
|50
|56
|52
|Gillingham
|41
|13
|9
|19
|54
|66
|48
|Shrewsbury
|41
|11
|14
|16
|45
|53
|47
|Plymouth
|41
|12
|11
|18
|51
|65
|47
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|11
|13
|17
|41
|45
|46
|Accrington Stanley
|41
|11
|12
|18
|41
|60
|45
|Scunthorpe
|41
|12
|9
|20
|49
|70
|45
|Rochdale
|41
|12
|9
|20
|50
|79
|45
|Wycombe
|41
|11
|11
|19
|50
|64
|44
|Southend
|41
|12
|7
|22
|49
|61
|43
|AFC Wimbledon
|41
|12
|7
|22
|37
|59
|43
|Walsall
|41
|11
|9
|21
|44
|67
|42
|Bradford
|41
|10
|6
|25
|43
|69
|36
|Tuesday, April 9
Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 1
Wycombe 0, Charlton 1
Accrington Stanley 0, Rochdale 1
|Saturday, April 13
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|41
|23
|14
|4
|72
|37
|83
|Mansfield Town
|41
|19
|15
|7
|61
|34
|72
|Milton Keynes Dons
|41
|21
|9
|11
|66
|43
|72
|Bury
|41
|20
|11
|10
|74
|50
|71
|Tranmere
|41
|19
|11
|11
|59
|44
|68
|Forest Green
|41
|17
|13
|11
|60
|42
|64
|Exeter
|41
|17
|11
|13
|55
|45
|62
|Carlisle
|41
|18
|7
|16
|62
|56
|61
|Colchester
|41
|17
|9
|15
|58
|50
|60
|Swindon
|41
|15
|14
|12
|51
|48
|59
|Oldham
|40
|15
|12
|13
|60
|48
|57
|Stevenage
|41
|16
|9
|16
|47
|52
|57
|Newport County
|40
|16
|9
|15
|49
|57
|57
|Northampton
|41
|12
|17
|12
|52
|54
|53
|Crewe
|41
|15
|8
|18
|49
|53
|53
|Cheltenham
|41
|14
|10
|17
|53
|59
|52
|Grimsby Town
|41
|14
|7
|20
|40
|52
|49
|Port Vale
|41
|12
|11
|18
|36
|46
|47
|Morecambe
|41
|12
|10
|19
|46
|63
|46
|Cambridge United
|41
|12
|9
|20
|37
|58
|45
|Crawley Town
|41
|12
|7
|22
|41
|61
|43
|Macclesfield
|41
|9
|12
|20
|45
|68
|39
|Yeovil
|41
|9
|10
|22
|38
|60
|37
|Notts County
|41
|8
|13
|20
|43
|74
|37
|Tuesday, April 9
Macclesfield 3, Exeter 2
Newport County 0, Swindon 0
|Saturday, April 13
Tranmere vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT