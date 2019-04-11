  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/04/11 05:45
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 33 25 7 1 75 20 82
Man City 32 26 2 4 83 21 80
Chelsea 33 20 6 7 57 34 66
Tottenham 32 21 1 10 60 34 64
Arsenal 32 19 6 7 65 40 63
Man United 32 18 7 7 61 43 61
Leicester 33 14 5 14 46 44 47
Wolverhampton 32 13 8 11 40 39 47
Everton 33 13 7 13 46 42 46
Watford 32 13 7 12 47 47 46
West Ham 33 12 6 15 41 50 42
Crystal Palace 33 11 6 16 39 43 39
Bournemouth 33 11 5 17 44 61 38
Burnley 33 10 6 17 40 60 36
Newcastle 33 9 8 16 31 43 35
Brighton 31 9 6 16 32 46 33
Southampton 32 8 9 15 36 53 33
Cardiff 32 8 4 20 28 61 28
Fulham 33 4 5 24 30 76 17
Huddersfield 33 3 5 25 19 63 14
Friday, April 12

Leicester vs. Newcastle 1900 GMT

Saturday, April 13

Tottenham vs. Huddersfield 1130 GMT

Fulham vs. Everton 1400 GMT

Burnley vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Man United vs. West Ham 1630 GMT

Sunday, April 14

Crystal Palace vs. Man City 1305 GMT

Liverpool vs. Chelsea 1530 GMT

Monday, April 15

Watford vs. Arsenal 1900 GMT

Tuesday, April 16

Brighton vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 41 25 10 6 84 50 85
Leeds 41 24 7 10 68 42 79
Sheffield United 41 23 9 9 68 38 78
West Brom 41 20 10 11 77 55 70
Aston Villa 41 17 15 9 75 57 66
Bristol City 40 18 11 11 54 44 65
Middlesbrough 41 16 13 12 43 36 61
Derby 40 16 12 12 55 50 60
Hull 41 17 9 15 61 58 60
Sheffield Wednesday 41 15 14 12 52 54 59
Nottingham Forest 41 14 15 12 55 50 57
Preston 41 15 12 14 59 55 57
Swansea 40 16 8 16 55 50 56
Brentford 41 14 12 15 65 56 54
Stoke 41 11 18 12 39 45 51
Blackburn 41 13 11 17 55 63 50
Birmingham 41 13 15 13 57 53 45
QPR 41 12 9 20 46 65 45
Millwall 40 10 11 19 45 58 41
Reading 41 9 14 18 45 62 41
Wigan 41 10 11 20 44 61 41
Rotherham 41 8 15 18 44 70 39
Bolton 41 8 8 25 29 68 32
Ipswich 41 4 15 22 32 67 27
Tuesday, April 9

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Nottingham Forest 0

Blackburn 2, Derby 0

Swansea 3, Stoke 1

Bristol City 3, West Brom 2

Preston 0, Leeds 2

Bolton 0, Middlesbrough 2

Wednesday, April 10

Millwall 0, QPR 0

Brentford 2, Ipswich 0

Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 1

Norwich 2, Reading 2

Hull 2, Wigan 1

Rotherham 1, Aston Villa 2

Saturday, April 13

Sheffield United vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Ipswich vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Hull 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Swansea 1400 GMT

Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1630 GMT

Sunday, April 14

Wigan vs. Norwich 1100 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 41 25 12 4 80 34 87
Sunderland 40 21 17 2 70 36 80
Barnsley 41 22 13 6 68 33 79
Portsmouth 40 22 11 7 71 43 77
Charlton 41 22 10 9 59 37 76
Doncaster 41 18 12 11 69 52 66
Peterborough 40 17 10 13 62 54 61
Blackpool 41 14 16 11 47 45 58
Coventry 41 16 10 15 45 45 58
Burton Albion 41 15 12 14 57 48 57
Fleetwood Town 40 15 11 14 52 43 56
Oxford United 41 13 13 15 50 56 52
Gillingham 41 13 9 19 54 66 48
Shrewsbury 41 11 14 16 45 53 47
Plymouth 41 12 11 18 51 65 47
Bristol Rovers 41 11 13 17 41 45 46
Accrington Stanley 41 11 12 18 41 60 45
Scunthorpe 41 12 9 20 49 70 45
Rochdale 41 12 9 20 50 79 45
Wycombe 41 11 11 19 50 64 44
Southend 41 12 7 22 49 61 43
AFC Wimbledon 41 12 7 22 37 59 43
Walsall 41 11 9 21 44 67 42
Bradford 41 10 6 25 43 69 36
Tuesday, April 9

Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 1

Wycombe 0, Charlton 1

Accrington Stanley 0, Rochdale 1

Saturday, April 13

Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 41 23 14 4 72 37 83
Mansfield Town 41 19 15 7 61 34 72
Milton Keynes Dons 41 21 9 11 66 43 72
Bury 41 20 11 10 74 50 71
Tranmere 41 19 11 11 59 44 68
Forest Green 41 17 13 11 60 42 64
Exeter 41 17 11 13 55 45 62
Carlisle 41 18 7 16 62 56 61
Colchester 41 17 9 15 58 50 60
Swindon 41 15 14 12 51 48 59
Oldham 40 15 12 13 60 48 57
Stevenage 41 16 9 16 47 52 57
Newport County 40 16 9 15 49 57 57
Northampton 41 12 17 12 52 54 53
Crewe 41 15 8 18 49 53 53
Cheltenham 41 14 10 17 53 59 52
Grimsby Town 41 14 7 20 40 52 49
Port Vale 41 12 11 18 36 46 47
Morecambe 41 12 10 19 46 63 46
Cambridge United 41 12 9 20 37 58 45
Crawley Town 41 12 7 22 41 61 43
Macclesfield 41 9 12 20 45 68 39
Yeovil 41 9 10 22 38 60 37
Notts County 41 8 13 20 43 74 37
Tuesday, April 9

Macclesfield 3, Exeter 2

Newport County 0, Swindon 0

Saturday, April 13

Tranmere vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT