BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2019/04/11 05:44
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Leicester vs. Newcastle

Saturday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Huddersfield

Fulham vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Cardiff

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton

Brighton vs. Bournemouth

Man United vs. West Ham

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Man City

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Monday's Match

Watford vs. Arsenal

Tuesday's Match

Brighton vs. Cardiff

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Nottingham Forest 0

Blackburn 2, Derby 0

Swansea 3, Stoke 1

Bristol City 3, West Brom 2

Preston 0, Leeds 2

Bolton 0, Middlesbrough 2

Wednesday's Matches

Millwall 0, QPR 0

Brentford 2, Ipswich 0

Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 1

Norwich 2, Reading 2

Hull 2, Wigan 1

Rotherham 1, Aston Villa 2

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield United vs. Millwall

Derby vs. Bolton

Stoke vs. Rotherham

Reading vs. Brentford

West Brom vs. Preston

Aston Villa vs. Bristol City

Ipswich vs. Birmingham

Nottingham Forest vs. Blackburn

Middlesbrough vs. Hull

QPR vs. Swansea

Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Sunday's Match

Wigan vs. Norwich

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 1

Wycombe 0, Charlton 1

Accrington Stanley 0, Rochdale 1

Saturday's Matches

Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury

Blackpool vs. Peterborough

Accrington Stanley vs. Walsall

Sunderland vs. Coventry

Southend vs. Wycombe

Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon

Charlton vs. Luton Town

Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town

Bristol Rovers vs. Bradford

Scunthorpe vs. Burton Albion

Portsmouth vs. Rochdale

Doncaster vs. Plymouth

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Macclesfield Town 3, Exeter 2

Newport County 0, Swindon 0

Saturday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Yeovil vs. Crawley Town

Forest Green Rovers vs. Macclesfield Town

Exeter vs. Port Vale

Oldham vs. Swindon

Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town

Stevenage vs. Carlisle

Cambridge United vs. Newport County

Crewe vs. Notts County

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town

Bury vs. Colchester

Lincoln City vs. Cheltenham