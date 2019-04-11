The leaders of the EU's 28 member states on Wednesday gathered in Brussels to decide on an extension for the UK's departure from the bloc.

While European Council President Donald Tusk has proposed an extension of up to one year, others — including French President Emmanuel Macron — fear it could lead to the UK meddling in EU affairs months before leaving.

Brexit scenarios on the table:

Short delay until end of June 30, an option British Prime Minister Theresa May says will allow her to secure an orderly exit and prevent UK participation in European Parliamentary elections

Long delay up to one year, an option that some EU leaders say will allow May to secure an orderly exit from the EU without having to deal with the pressure of a short delay

Without some form of agreement before Friday, in theory the UK could still crash out of the EU

'Flexible extension'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament earlier that she backed a longer extension, saying: "That's why I'm advocating, if there's a large majority for it today, that we can very well make the extension run for several months — but without dragging anything out. Instead, the exit should be possible as soon as the UK has decided [on how it wishes to leave]."

British Prime Minister May "greatly regrets" the UK not having yet left the EU, saying: "What is important is that any extension enables us to leave at the point at which we ratify the Withdrawal Agreement."

In a letter published ahead of the summit, European Council President Donald Tusk said: "One possibility would be a flexible extension, which would last only as long as necessary and no longer than one year, as beyond that date we will need to decide unanimously on some key European projects."

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed caution over a lengthy extension, saying: "What is indispensable is that nothing compromises the European project. We have a European renaissance to lead ... and I do not want the subject of Brexit to block us on this point."

Decision time

With only two days to go before the EU's latest deadline, May and other EU leaders are pushing for an extension to avoid a no-deal Brexit. But what that extension looks like has been hotly contested.

Minutes before May gave a speech to the EU's 27 other leaders, Merkel shared what appeared to be a video on her tablet with May, sending them both into a fit of laughter.

After her speech, May left the chamber to allow the other political leaders to discuss their next step.

