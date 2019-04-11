AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax wasn't rattled by a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo at the stroke of halftime, equalizing immediately after the break to secure a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Showing increasing confidence after eliminating three-time defending champion Real Madrid in the last 16, Ajax produced more chances early on but then let Ronaldo waltz through its defense to head in a cross in the 45th minute.

Ronaldo was returning from a two-week injury layoff.

In the opening minute of the second half, David Neres capitalized on an error from Juventus winger Jose Cancelo — who provided the cross for Ronaldo's goal — and curled a shot into the far top corner.

Juventus nearly won it when Douglas Costa hit the post in the 85th.

The second leg is scheduled for next Tuesday in Turin, with the winner to face Manchester City or Tottenham in the semifinals.

The match was marred by fan clashes ahead of the game.

Police in Amsterdam said they fired a water cannon at football fans "to put out flares and prevent unsafe situations."

Local broadcaster AT5 showed images of scores of chanting fans being hosed by the water cannon and responding by tossing fireworks and flares at police before mounted officers charged at them followed by riot police.

Earlier, police in the Dutch capital said they had detained dozens of Italians suspected of possessing flares, a knife, pepper spray and fireworks.

It was a rematch of the 1996 final won by Juventus in a penalty shootout.

In Wednesday's other game, Barcelona won 1-0 at Manchester United.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports