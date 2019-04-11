|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|TAnderson ChW
|8
|33
|8
|17
|.515
|Trout LAA
|12
|32
|8
|13
|.406
|Polanco Min
|9
|37
|6
|15
|.405
|TBeckham Sea
|11
|40
|13
|16
|.400
|CSantana Cle
|11
|37
|7
|14
|.378
|Andrus Tex
|11
|45
|5
|17
|.378
|Mancini Bal
|11
|43
|11
|16
|.372
|LeMahieu NYY
|10
|36
|8
|13
|.361
|Merrifield KC
|10
|43
|11
|15
|.349
|DSantana Sea
|13
|55
|11
|19
|.345
|Home Runs
Bruce, Seattle, 7; GSanchez, New York, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Vogelbach, Seattle, 5; Mancini, Baltimore, 5; 5 tied at 4.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 19; Bruce, Seattle, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Healy, Seattle, 12; Gallo, Texas, 11; TBeckham, Seattle, 11; GSanchez, New York, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; 6 tied at 10.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.