2019/04/11 04:39
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 8 33 8 17 .515
Trout LAA 12 32 8 13 .406
Polanco Min 9 37 6 15 .405
TBeckham Sea 11 40 13 16 .400
CSantana Cle 11 37 7 14 .378
Andrus Tex 11 45 5 17 .378
Mancini Bal 11 43 11 16 .372
LeMahieu NYY 10 36 8 13 .361
Merrifield KC 10 43 11 15 .349
DSantana Sea 13 55 11 19 .345
Home Runs

Bruce, Seattle, 7; GSanchez, New York, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Vogelbach, Seattle, 5; Mancini, Baltimore, 5; 5 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 19; Bruce, Seattle, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Healy, Seattle, 12; Gallo, Texas, 11; TBeckham, Seattle, 11; GSanchez, New York, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; 6 tied at 10.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.