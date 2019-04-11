BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2423
|Up
|5
|May
|2439
|2449
|2421
|2443
|Down
|3
|Jul
|2435
|Up
|7
|Jul
|2418
|2425
|2399
|2423
|Up
|5
|Sep
|2424
|2437
|2412
|2435
|Up
|7
|Dec
|2427
|2435
|2411
|2433
|Up
|8
|Mar
|2415
|2433
|2411
|2432
|Up
|8
|May
|2432
|2439
|2417
|2439
|Up
|9
|Jul
|2428
|2445
|2428
|2445
|Up
|9
|Sep
|2436
|2453
|2436
|2453
|Up
|9
|Dec
|2446
|2462
|2446
|2462
|Up
|9
|Mar
|2451
|2470
|2446
|2470
|Up
|9