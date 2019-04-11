BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2423 Up 5 May 2439 2449 2421 2443 Down 3 Jul 2435 Up 7 Jul 2418 2425 2399 2423 Up 5 Sep 2424 2437 2412 2435 Up 7 Dec 2427 2435 2411 2433 Up 8 Mar 2415 2433 2411 2432 Up 8 May 2432 2439 2417 2439 Up 9 Jul 2428 2445 2428 2445 Up 9 Sep 2436 2453 2436 2453 Up 9 Dec 2446 2462 2446 2462 Up 9 Mar 2451 2470 2446 2470 Up 9